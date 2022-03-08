OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Mahindra offers benefits up to 3 lakh on SUVs for Holi. Check details
Listen to this article

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced attractive Holi offers on SUVs this month. Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits of up to 3.02 lakh on certain models during this special offer. The benefits are also offered on Mahindra models like the XUV100, XUV300, Scorpio, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, and Alturas G4.

Mahindra is offering no discounts and benefits on Mahindra XUV 700 and Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to 38,055 and a corporate discount of up to 3,000 on this compact SUV. The exchange offer benefit is 20,000. 

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra is offering a cash discount ofup to 30,000 and free accessories worth up to 10,000 for XUV300. The exchange offer is 25,000. A corporate discount of 4000 is also available.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is offering no cash discount on Scorpio, but buyers can get free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are also available on it. 

Mahindra Alturas

Mahindra is offering a huge discount of 2.2 lakh on Alturas G4. An exchange bonus of 50,000 and an additional corporate discount of 11,500 is also being given. Alturas also comes with free accessories worth 20,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo buyers get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the base M2 trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on the other trim levels. The manufacturer is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout