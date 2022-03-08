Mahindra offers benefits up to 3 lakh on SUVs for Holi. Check details

Mahindra is offering no discounts and benefits on Mahindra XUV 700 and Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced attractive Holi offers on SUVs this month. Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits of up to ₹3.02 lakh on certain models during this special offer. The benefits are also offered on Mahindra models like the XUV100, XUV300, Scorpio, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, and Alturas G4.

Mahindra is offering no discounts and benefits on Mahindra XUV 700 and Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to ₹38,055 and a corporate discount of up to ₹3,000 on this compact SUV. The exchange offer benefit is ₹20,000.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra is offering a cash discount ofup to ₹30,000 and free accessories worth up to ₹10,000 for XUV300. The exchange offer is ₹25,000. A corporate discount of ₹4000 is also available.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is offering no cash discount on Scorpio, but buyers can get free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are also available on it.

Mahindra Alturas

Mahindra is offering a huge discount of ₹2.2 lakh on Alturas G4. An exchange bonus of ₹50,000 and an additional corporate discount of ₹11,500 is also being given. Alturas also comes with free accessories worth ₹20,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo buyers get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the base M2 trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on the other trim levels. The manufacturer is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200.