Mahindra offers discounts of up to ₹3.5 lakh on its popular SUVs this Diwali. Check details
Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the largest vehicle manufacturers by production in India, is offering massive discounts on some of its SUV models this Diwali festival. The carmaker is offering benefits up to 3.5 lakh on SUVs like XUV400 EV, XUV300, Bolero Neo compact SUVs, Marazzo MPV, and Bolero SUV, as per a TOI report. However, the automaker has left out some of its popular flagship models like Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and Thar from this scheme. Here is a close look at how much one can save on buying a Mahindra SUV this month.