Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the largest vehicle manufacturers by production in India, is offering massive discounts on some of its SUV models this Diwali festival. The carmaker is offering benefits up to 3.5 lakh on SUVs like XUV400 EV, XUV300, Bolero Neo compact SUVs, Marazzo MPV, and Bolero SUV, as per a TOI report. However, the automaker has left out some of its popular flagship models like Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and Thar from this scheme. Here is a close look at how much one can save on buying a Mahindra SUV this month.

Mahindra XUV400

Buyers of Mahindra XUV400, the only all-electric offering in Mahindra's portfolio, can avail of a cash discount of up to ₹3.5 lakh on the top-spec EL variant, up to ₹3 lakh for the EL variant with ESC, and up to ₹1.5 lakh on the lower-spec EC trim, this November.

XUV300

The buyers of the smallest subcompact SUV from the carmaker get benefits of up to ₹1.2 lakh this Diwali. The W8 variant comes with attractive benefits of up to ₹1.2 lakh, which includes a cash discount of ₹95,000 and accessories worth ₹25,000. The buyers of the W6 variant can avail a discount of up to ₹80,000, which includes Mahindra accessories worth ₹25,000.

Bolero and Bolero Neo

Other SUVs included in this festive discount scheme are the Bolero and Bolero Neo. Mahindra is offering a discount of up to ₹70,000, comprising a cash discount of ₹55,000 and accessories worth ₹20,000 on Bolero. The B6 and B6 Optional trims are eligible for discounts of ₹35,000 and ₹70,000, respectively.

The Bolero Neo SUV is available in three variants. A buyer can avail a discount of up to ₹50,000 on the top-end N10 and N10 Optional variants. The N8 and N4 variants can have benefits of up to ₹31,000 and ₹25,000, respectively.

Marazzo MPV

Marazzo MPV is the only MPV in the carmaker’s portfolio. Mahindra is offering a discount of ₹73,300 on the purchase of this MPV in November. This includes a cash discount of ₹58,300 along with genuine accessories worth ₹15,000 across the entire model range.

The buyers should note that these discounts are available for a limited time and are subject to availability and engine options at the respective dealerships.

