comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ Auto News / Mahindra offers discounts of up to 3.5 lakh on its popular SUVs this Diwali. Check details
Back Back

Mahindra offers discounts of up to ₹3.5 lakh on its popular SUVs this Diwali. Check details

 Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering massive discounts on some of its popular SUV models this Diwali festival. The carmaker is offering benefits up to 3.5 lakh on SUVs like Bolero Neo compact SUVs, Marazzo MPV, and Bolero SUV

Buyers of Mahindra XUV400, the only all-electric offering in Mahindra's portfolio, can avail of a cash discount of up to ₹3.5 lakh on the top-spec EL variant (Photo: Mahindra)Premium
Buyers of Mahindra XUV400, the only all-electric offering in Mahindra's portfolio, can avail of a cash discount of up to 3.5 lakh on the top-spec EL variant (Photo: Mahindra)

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the largest vehicle manufacturers by production in India, is offering massive discounts on some of its SUV models this Diwali festival. The carmaker is offering benefits up to 3.5 lakh on SUVs like XUV400 EV, XUV300, Bolero Neo compact SUVs, Marazzo MPV, and Bolero SUV, as per a TOI report. However, the automaker has left out some of its popular flagship models like Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and Thar from this scheme. Here is a close look at how much one can save on buying a Mahindra SUV this month.

Mahindra XUV400

Buyers of Mahindra XUV400, the only all-electric offering in Mahindra's portfolio, can avail of a cash discount of up to 3.5 lakh on the top-spec EL variant, up to 3 lakh for the EL variant with ESC, and up to 1.5 lakh on the lower-spec EC trim, this November.

XUV300

The buyers of the smallest subcompact SUV from the carmaker get benefits of up to 1.2 lakh this Diwali. The W8 variant comes with attractive benefits of up to 1.2 lakh, which includes a cash discount of 95,000 and accessories worth 25,000. The buyers of the W6 variant can avail a discount of up to 80,000, which includes Mahindra accessories worth 25,000.

Bolero and Bolero Neo

Other SUVs included in this festive discount scheme are the Bolero and Bolero Neo. Mahindra is offering a discount of up to 70,000, comprising a cash discount of 55,000 and accessories worth 20,000 on Bolero. The B6 and B6 Optional trims are eligible for discounts of 35,000 and 70,000, respectively.

The Bolero Neo SUV is available in three variants. A buyer can avail a discount of up to 50,000 on the top-end N10 and N10 Optional variants. The N8 and N4 variants can have benefits of up to 31,000 and 25,000, respectively.

Marazzo MPV

Marazzo MPV is the only MPV in the carmaker’s portfolio. Mahindra is offering a discount of 73,300 on the purchase of this MPV in November. This includes a cash discount of 58,300 along with genuine accessories worth 15,000 across the entire model range.

The buyers should note that these discounts are available for a limited time and are subject to availability and engine options at the respective dealerships.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 06:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹5,315.550.92%
Hero Motocorp
₹3,049.61.26%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,470.45-0.13%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,307.05-0.34%
Tata Motors
₹636.81.73%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App