Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the discounts for some of its best-selling SUVs. The company recently unveiled the XUV700 and ahead of the official launch, Mahindra has announced huge offers on the XUV500. Additionally, sub-compact SUV XUV300 and the popular Scorpio are also getting discounts. The discounts have been listed on the company's official website and will be applicable till 30 September.
For W11 Option, W11 Option AT variants: The company is offering a cash discount of up to ₹1,79,800 along with a corporate discount of up to ₹6,500. Those who go for an exchange can get additional bonus of up to ₹50,000. The company will also provide accessories worth ₹20,000.
For W7, W9, W7 AT, W9 AT variants: For the lower variants Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to ₹1,28,000. There is a corporate discount of up to ₹6,500 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹50,000. The company is offering upto ₹20,000 worth of accessories.
For W5, W7, W9, W11 Option, W7 AT, W9 AT, W11 Option AT: On all these models, the company has also offered benefits of up to ₹2,58,000.
Mahindra XUV300 Discounts
For W8 Option Dual Tone BSIV, W8 Option Dual Tone, W8, W8 Option, W8 Option Dual Tone, W8 Option Diesel, W8 AMT Optional Diesel, W8 Option Dual Tone Diesel, W8 Option AMT Dual Tone, W8 Option AMT, W8 Diesel Sunroof, W8 AMT Option Diesel Dual Tone
The company is offering a cash discount of up to ₹15,000 along with a corporate discount of up to ₹4,000 and an exchange bonus up to ₹20,000. Buyers can also avail an offer of ₹5000 on accessories.
For W4, W4 Diesel: The company is offering a corporate discount of up to ₹4,000 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000
The company is also offering up to ₹5,000 off on accessories.
For W8 Option Dual Tone BSIV, W8 Option Dual Tone, W4, W8, W8 Option, W8 Option Dual Tone, W4 Diesel, W8 Option Diesel, W8 AMT Optional Diesel, W8 Option Dual Tone Diesel, W8 Option AMT Dual Tone, W8 Option AMT, W6 AMT Diesel Sunroof, W6 Diesel Sunroof, W8 Diesel Sunroof, W6 Sunroof, W6 AMT Sunroof, W8 AMT Option Diesel Dual Tone, W6 Sunroof NT, W6 Diesel Sunroof NT, W6 AMT Sunroof NT, W6 AMT Diesel Sunroof NT
The company is offering benefits of up to ₹44,500.
Mahindra Scorpio Discounts
For S3 Plus, S3 Plus 9 Seater
Mahindra is offering a corporate discount up to ₹4,000. The company is also offering free accessories up to ₹5,000.
For S11, S9, S7 the company is offering just a corporate discount of up to ₹4,000
For S5 variant the company is offering a corporate discount of up to ₹4,000 and free accessories offer worth up to ₹15,000.