Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the discounts for some of its best-selling SUVs. The company recently unveiled the XUV700 and ahead of the official launch, Mahindra has announced huge offers on the XUV500. Additionally, sub-compact SUV XUV300 and the popular Scorpio are also getting discounts. The discounts have been listed on the company's official website and will be applicable till 30 September.