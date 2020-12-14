Mahindra offers year-end discounts of up to 3.06 lakh on SUVs: Details here

Mahindra and Mahindra has come up with December offers for their popular cars. The company is offering various discounts which includes exchange bonus, corporate discount and others. These offers won’t be available on Mahindra’s latest SUV Thar . The company is offering discounts till the end of this month.

XUV500

The XUV 500 buyer can avail cash offer of up to ₹12,200 along with an exchange offer of up to ₹20,000. The corporate offer available on the car can further reduce the price of the SUV by ₹9,000. Other offers available on the SUV can amount to an additional ₹10,000.

XUV 300

The company is offering upto ₹25,000 exchange offer on the sub-4m compact SUV. Additionally, Mahindra is providing a corporate offer worth ₹4,500 on the BS6 compliant XUV300.

Scorpio

The Scorpio is offered with a cash offer of up to ₹4,800. The Mahindra is offering an exchange offer discount of up to ₹15,000. The corporate offers can further provide a discount of ₹4,500. Other offers include a discount of uo to ₹10,000.

KUV100 NXT

The buyers can avail a discount of up to ₹38,055 on the car. The company is also offering an exchange offer discount of ₹20,000. The corporate offer provides additional discount of ₹4,000.

Bolero

The BS6 compliant Bolero will be selling with an exchange offer discount of up to ₹10,000. The company is also offering a corporate discount of ₹4,000. Other discounts can provide a discount of up to ₹6,550.

Marazzo

The Marazzo is being offered with a cash offer of up to ₹15,000. An exchange offer discount of ₹15,000 can also be availed during the purchase of the car. The company is also providing a corporate offer worth ₹6,000.

Alturas G4

The Alturas G4 is getting the heaviest of discounts among other Mahindra cars. The company is offering a massive cash offer up to ₹2,20,000. The company is providing an exchange offer of up to ₹50,000. The corporate offer on the SUV goes up to ₹16,000 and other offers can provide an additional discount of ₹20,000. The total discount offered on the car amounts to a whopping 3.06 lakh.

