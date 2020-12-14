Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Mahindra offers year-end discounts of up to 3.06 lakh on SUVs: Details here
The Mahindra Alturas can be bought with a discount of up to 3.06 lakh

Mahindra offers year-end discounts of up to 3.06 lakh on SUVs: Details here

2 min read . 04:43 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • These offers won’t be available on Mahindra’s latest SUV Thar
  • The company is offering discounts till the end of this month

Mahindra and Mahindra has come up with December offers for their popular cars. The company is offering various discounts which includes exchange bonus, corporate discount and others. These offers won’t be available on Mahindra’s latest SUV Thar. The company is offering discounts till the end of this month.

Mahindra and Mahindra has come up with December offers for their popular cars. The company is offering various discounts which includes exchange bonus, corporate discount and others. These offers won’t be available on Mahindra’s latest SUV Thar. The company is offering discounts till the end of this month.

XUV500

XUV500

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The XUV 500 buyer can avail cash offer of up to 12,200 along with an exchange offer of up to 20,000. The corporate offer available on the car can further reduce the price of the SUV by 9,000. Other offers available on the SUV can amount to an additional 10,000.

XUV 300

The company is offering upto 25,000 exchange offer on the sub-4m compact SUV. Additionally, Mahindra is providing a corporate offer worth 4,500 on the BS6 compliant XUV300.

Scorpio

The Scorpio is offered with a cash offer of up to 4,800. The Mahindra is offering an exchange offer discount of up to 15,000. The corporate offers can further provide a discount of 4,500. Other offers include a discount of uo to 10,000.

KUV100 NXT

The buyers can avail a discount of up to 38,055 on the car. The company is also offering an exchange offer discount of 20,000. The corporate offer provides additional discount of 4,000.

Bolero

The BS6 compliant Bolero will be selling with an exchange offer discount of up to 10,000. The company is also offering a corporate discount of 4,000. Other discounts can provide a discount of up to 6,550.

Marazzo

The Marazzo is being offered with a cash offer of up to 15,000. An exchange offer discount of 15,000 can also be availed during the purchase of the car. The company is also providing a corporate offer worth 6,000.

Alturas G4

The Alturas G4 is getting the heaviest of discounts among other Mahindra cars. The company is offering a massive cash offer up to 2,20,000. The company is providing an exchange offer of up to 50,000. The corporate offer on the SUV goes up to 16,000 and other offers can provide an additional discount of 20,000. The total discount offered on the car amounts to a whopping 3.06 lakh.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.