Mahindra offers year-end discounts of up to 3.06 lakh on SUVs: Details here

The Alturas G4 is getting the heaviest of discounts among other Mahindra cars. The company is offering a massive cash offer up to ₹2,20,000. The company is providing an exchange offer of up to ₹50,000. The corporate offer on the SUV goes up to ₹16,000 and other offers can provide an additional discount of ₹20,000. The total discount offered on the car amounts to a whopping 3.06 lakh.