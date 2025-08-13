Mahindra, Ola, Ather gear up for big launches in August? SUVs, AI scooters and new EV tech expected

Three of India’s prominent automotive companies are preparing for significant product and technology unveilings in August, in what is shaping up to be a pivotal month for the domestic mobility sector.

Mahindra & Mahindra The Mahindra & Mahindra will headline on 15 August with the introduction of four Vision SUV concepts: Vision T, Vision S, Vision SXT and Vision X, developed on its newly engineered Freedom NU platform. The monocoque architecture, known internally as the New Flexible Architecture (NFA), is designed to accommodate petrol, diesel, hybrid and fully electric powertrains, reported HT Auto. Production will take place at the company’s Chakan facility, which has been allocated an annual capacity target of up to 1.2 lakh units.

Mahindra’s teaser campaign under the hashtag Freedom_NU has provided early glimpses of the concepts. The Vision T carries design cues reminiscent of the Thar, with pronounced wheel arches and a rugged stance. The Vision S exhibits similarities to the Scorpio, suggesting potential for an electric interpretation of the model. The Vision SXT adopts a pick-up inspired SUV format, which may evolve from Mahindra’s earlier Global Pik-Up concept, while the Vision X is more compact and urban-oriented, indicating suitability for hybrid or electric family segments.

Unlike a conventional model reveal, Mahindra’s focus this year is platform-first. The Freedom NU’s adaptability is intended to reduce engineering timelines and costs, enabling a broader range of vehicles without the need for entirely new structures. In addition to the four concepts, the updated Bolero Neo is anticipated, potentially adopting the same underpinnings.

Ola Electric On the same day, Ola Electric will host its annual ‘Sankalp’ event at its Krishnagiri Gigafactory. Central to the announcements could be MoveOS 6, the latest iteration of its operating system for electric scooters. The update will likely incorporate artificial intelligence tools, including a chatbot, voice-assisted commands and predictive servicing, developed by Ola’s AI unit, Krutrim. Ola has also previewed the ‘Moonshot’ Diamondhead motorcycle and is expected to enter the sports scooter category, a move that could expand its product portfolio significantly.

Ather Energy Later in August, Ather Energy will stage the third edition of its Community Day. The Bengaluru-based firm is anticipated to reveal its EL platform, incorporating a revised powertrain, updated electronics, and battery components adapted from the existing 450 platform. Designed for scalability, the EL platform will likely underpin future scooters for Indian and export markets, with cost efficiency in mind. Ather could also debut its next-generation fast charging system and AtherStack 7.0 software update, which is expected to add new features and refine performance.