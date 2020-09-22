Home >Auto News >Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis joins France's Presidential fleet
eugeot Motocycles' Metropolis
eugeot Motocycles' Metropolis

Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis joins France's Presidential fleet

1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 02:54 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Metropolis was recently inducted to the Guangdong Police SWAT team’s fleet in China

Mahindra Group's owned French subsidiary, Peugeot Motocycles' three-wheeled scooter - Metropolis, has joined the France's Presidential fleet. The new three-wheeled scooter was launched in France earlier this month, and has become a part of the vehicle fleet at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of the French Republic. Metropolis joins E-Ludix in the Presidential fleet. ⁦

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared the news of Metropolis' induction on Twitter. He said, "We're clearly moving in good company... 'Peugeot Motocycles'- A MahindraRise company..."

Mahindra bought Peugeot Motocycles in October 2019. It was recently inducted to the Guangdong Police SWAT team’s fleet in China. Mahindra had retweeted a video of the three-wheeled scooter demonstrating its versatility in a combat situation. He went on to type a question for Prakash Wakankar, Mahindra executive for Group’s international operations, on whether a cost-effective variant could be launched in India.

“Have always loved this monster-The Metropolis-by Peugeot Motorcycles (a @MahindraRise Company) An awesome chariot for SWAT teams. Now we need its home team, the French Govt, to deploy it! @EmmanuelMacron? And Prakash, what about a cost-effective variant for India?"


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai (REUTERS)

Mahindra to fully acquire France-based Peugeot Motocycles

2 min read . 25 Oct 2019
Representative image (REUTERS)

Diagnostics shares  see  rebound; valuations look over-stretched

2 min read . 27 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout