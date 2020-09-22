Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis joins France's Presidential fleet

Mahindra Group's owned French subsidiary, Peugeot Motocycles' three-wheeled scooter - Metropolis, has joined the France's Presidential fleet. The new three-wheeled scooter was launched in France earlier this month, and has become a part of the vehicle fleet at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of the French Republic. Metropolis joins E-Ludix in the Presidential fleet. ⁦

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared the news of Metropolis' induction on Twitter. He said, "We're clearly moving in good company... 'Peugeot Motocycles'- A MahindraRise company..."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared the news of Metropolis' induction on Twitter. He said, "We're clearly moving in good company... 'Peugeot Motocycles'- A MahindraRise company..."

Mahindra bought Peugeot Motocycles in October 2019. It was recently inducted to the Guangdong Police SWAT team’s fleet in China. Mahindra had retweeted a video of the three-wheeled scooter demonstrating its versatility in a combat situation. He went on to type a question for Prakash Wakankar, Mahindra executive for Group’s international operations, on whether a cost-effective variant could be launched in India.

“Have always loved this monster-The Metropolis-by Peugeot Motorcycles (a @MahindraRise Company) An awesome chariot for SWAT teams. Now we need its home team, the French Govt, to deploy it! @EmmanuelMacron? And Prakash, what about a cost-effective variant for India?"