Mahindra & Mahindra has announced its partnership with CSC Grameen eStorefor its Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) range of products. CSC Grameen eStore is a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd., which is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) promoted by MeitY. Customers can visit their nearest CSC Grameen eStore to make an enquiry about select Mahindra SCV range, namely Supro and Jeeto.

As a part of this association, the CSC Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) network will serve as M&M touchpoint in over seven lakh villages across India, further aiding and simplifying the process of enquiries and purchases. This will be processed digitally by the VLE to facilitate information, test drive and/or delivery by an authorized Mahindra dealer. The service is available pan-India.

The partnership will harness CSC Grameen’s digital platform to facilitate Mahindra vehicle enquiries and real time online lead transfer to M&M from deep rural pockets. Using CSC’s path breaking digital tools, the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) would explain product features to customers and share the purchase intent with M&M for further action by authorized Mahindra dealers.

M&M’s Supro Profit truck range is developed on the Supro platform. It is affordable, more powerful, boasts of a greater payload capacity and higher mileage and thereby higher profit to the customers. The Supro Profit truck range comes in both diesel as well as CNG fuel options.

The Jeeto brand launched in 2015, has been a great success and a choice of over 2 lakh happy customers. It is a strong offering in <2Ton load category which comes with multi fuel options of Diesel, CNG & Gasoline and in two different deck sizes providing array of options to customer.

Amit Sagar, Business Head – SCV at Automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “With the growing internet penetration facilitating better access to information, this partnership is a suitable step to further strengthen our rural foothold and there is no better partner than CSC Grameen eStore to help us improve our customer experience. We are increasingly focusing on digital solutions and are confident that the availability of skilled VLEs will provide the desired confidence and comfort to our customers throughout their association with Mahindra. It will not just make buying more convenient but also help us connect deeply with our customers."