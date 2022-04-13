Mahindra partners CSC Grameen eStore for its SCV products range

Amit Sagar, Business Head – SCV at Automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “With the growing internet penetration facilitating better access to information, this partnership is a suitable step to further strengthen our rural foothold and there is no better partner than CSC Grameen eStore to help us improve our customer experience. We are increasingly focusing on digital solutions and are confident that the availability of skilled VLEs will provide the desired confidence and comfort to our customers throughout their association with Mahindra. It will not just make buying more convenient but also help us connect deeply with our customers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}