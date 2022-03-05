Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced its partnership with CSC Grameen eStore, a Government of India initiative. As a part of this association, the CSC Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) network will serve as M&M touchpoints in over 7 lakh villages across India, further aiding and simplifying the process of enquiries and purchases.

Customers can visit their nearest CSC VLE store to make an enquiry about select Mahindra vehicles, namely, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Scorpio, XUV 300, Marazzo, Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck.

This will be processed digitally by the VLE to facilitate information, test drive and/or delivery by an authorized Mahindra dealer.

Mahindra is increasingly focusing on digital solutions and are confident that the availability of skilled VLEs will provide the desired convenience and comfort to customers in rural India and will make the purchase process more effective, the company said.

The partnership will harness CSC Grameen’s digital platform to facilitate Mahindra vehicle enquiries and real time online lead transfer to M&M from deep rural pockets.

Using CSC’s path breaking digital tools, the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) would explain product features to customers and share the purchase intent with M&M for further action by authorized Mahindra dealers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.