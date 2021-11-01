Mahindra has today announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+commercial vehicles+exports) for the month of October 2021 stood at 41,908 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,034 vehicles in October 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 20,130 vehicles in October 2021. Exports for the month of October 2021 were at 3,174 vehicles.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Demand for vehicles across our product portfolio remains robust. We have received an unprecedented response for XUV700 and as per our commitment, we have commenced deliveries of the petrol variant to customers. Exports remain strong with a 57% increase. The supply chain issues around semi-conductor related parts continues to be dynamic as we focus on managing the situation in the short term."

Meanwhile, the light commercial vehicles did see a decline in India with 24 per cent and 30 per cent dip. The three wheelers including EV witnessed a 13 per cent growth in October 21. The exports figure touched 57 per cent for Mahindra.

Hyundai Motor India also registered domestic sales of 37,021 units and export of 6 535 units with cumulative sales of 43,556 units for the month of October 2021. “The global semi-conductor supply constraint continues to be a challenge resulting in lower production across the industry," said Hyundai Motor India. The company witnessed nearly 37 per cent decline overall in October 21.

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company registered 355,033 units in October 2021 as against sales of 394,724 units in the month of October 2020.

