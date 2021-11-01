Mahindra posts 57 per cent growth in export, Hyundai dips 37 per cent

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Demand for vehicles across our product portfolio remains robust. We have received an unprecedented response for XUV700 and as per our commitment, we have commenced deliveries of the petrol variant to customers. Exports remain strong with a 57% increase. The supply chain issues around semi-conductor related parts continues to be dynamic as we focus on managing the situation in the short term."