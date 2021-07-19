Indian automobile manufacturer, Mahindra has announced a recall for 600 of its cars that feature diesel engines. The company has claimed that these 600 cars have a fault in their engine due to contaminated fuel and it may cause early wear and tear of the engine .

Mahindra has announced that it will replace the engines of the 600 diesel cars. So far, there's no confirmation regarding the models of the cars that are affected. However, Mahindra has claimed that the affected cars were produced at its Nashik plant from 21 June to 2 July.

Buyers who are affected by the issue will be individually called by the company in order to get the problem fixed. The replacement will be done free of charge, according to the company.

Mahindra is a popular manufacturer in the SUV segment with options in almost every segment. The company recently launched the Bolero Neo which is a sub-4m SUV. The new SUV looks more similar to the TUV300 instead of the standard Bolero. However, with a launch price lesser than ₹9 lakh, the SUV has become one of the cheapest 7-seater options in the price segment of under ₹10 lakh.

Via HT Auto

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics