OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Mahindra recalls 600 diesel cars due to contaminated fuel, company to replace engine

Indian automobile manufacturer, Mahindra has announced a recall for 600 of its cars that feature diesel engines. The company has claimed that these 600 cars have a fault in their engine due to contaminated fuel and it may cause early wear and tear of the engine.

Mahindra has announced that it will replace the engines of the 600 diesel cars. So far, there's no confirmation regarding the models of the cars that are affected. However, Mahindra has claimed that the affected cars were produced at its Nashik plant from 21 June to 2 July.

Buyers who are affected by the issue will be individually called by the company in order to get the problem fixed. The replacement will be done free of charge, according to the company.

Mahindra is a popular manufacturer in the SUV segment with options in almost every segment. The company recently launched the Bolero Neo which is a sub-4m SUV. The new SUV looks more similar to the TUV300 instead of the standard Bolero. However, with a launch price lesser than 9 lakh, the SUV has become one of the cheapest 7-seater options in the price segment of under 10 lakh.

Via HT Auto

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Ola's electric scooter

Anand Mahindra on Ola scooter: Exciting to see courage.... being rewarded

2 min read . 18 Jul 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout