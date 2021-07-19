Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahindra recalls 600 diesel cars due to contaminated fuel, company to replace engine

Mahindra recalls 600 diesel cars due to contaminated fuel, company to replace engine

Mahindra has promised that the issue will be fixed free of charge for the 600 owners
1 min read . 04:22 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Mahindra has claimed that the affected diesel cars were produced at its Nashik plant from 21 June to 2 July

Indian automobile manufacturer, Mahindra has announced a recall for 600 of its cars that feature diesel engines. The company has claimed that these 600 cars have a fault in their engine due to contaminated fuel and it may cause early wear and tear of the engine.

Mahindra has announced that it will replace the engines of the 600 diesel cars. So far, there's no confirmation regarding the models of the cars that are affected. However, Mahindra has claimed that the affected cars were produced at its Nashik plant from 21 June to 2 July.

Buyers who are affected by the issue will be individually called by the company in order to get the problem fixed. The replacement will be done free of charge, according to the company.

Mahindra is a popular manufacturer in the SUV segment with options in almost every segment. The company recently launched the Bolero Neo which is a sub-4m SUV. The new SUV looks more similar to the TUV300 instead of the standard Bolero. However, with a launch price lesser than 9 lakh, the SUV has become one of the cheapest 7-seater options in the price segment of under 10 lakh.

Via HT Auto

