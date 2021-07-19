Mahindra is a popular manufacturer in the SUV segment with options in almost every segment. The company recently launched the Bolero Neo which is a sub-4m SUV. The new SUV looks more similar to the TUV300 instead of the standard Bolero. However, with a launch price lesser than ₹9 lakh, the SUV has become one of the cheapest 7-seater options in the price segment of under ₹10 lakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}