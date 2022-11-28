Mahindra recalls Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700: Here’s why1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 04:48 PM IST
- As per the report, models of Mahindra Scorpio-N and Mahindra XUV700 manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022 are impacted.
Mahindra has reportedly recalled the recently launched Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 SUVs. According to a report by CarToq, the company has recalled the SUV on the grounds of a quality control glitch at the vendor’s end that may have affected ‘operational dimensional clearance’ of the rubber bellow found inside the clutch bell housing. The recall is aimed to check and replace the rubber bellow.