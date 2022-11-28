Mahindra recalls Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700: Here’s why

The report quotes a official statement from Mahindra: “We will proactively inspect rubber below inside bell housing on a batch of 6618 units of Scorpio-N manual transmission vehicles and a batch of 12,566 units of XUV700 manual transmission vehicles, assembled on limited days of manufacturing, between 1st July and 11th November, 2022. A sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected operational dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing. Keeping with the company’s stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost. Customers will be individually contacted by the dealership. As an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity."