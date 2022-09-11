Mahindra reduces the price of select XUV700 variants

Mahindra XUV 700 comes in two variants- 1 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The engine is equipped with a six-speed manual and automatic units.
Mahindra has slashed the price of select variants of Mahindra XUV700. The auto manufacturer has reduced the SUV’s price by up to ₹6,000. The price is effective for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. In the diesel range, Mahindra XUV700’s AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT variants have got a price cut.
Earlier this year, the company revised variant-wise features of the Mahindra XUV700. The SUV’s AX3 model no longer has a rear wiper and defogger. The company has also removed the selective unlock function for the doors and bootlid. Similarly, the AX5 and AX7 variants no longer come with LED sequential indicators. Mahindra also dropped adaptive cruise control with stop and go functions. The SUV’s AX7 and AX7L variants, on the other hand, come with cruise control and LED sequential turn indicators, respectively.
In another news, Mahindra has unveiled its Mahindra XUV400 EV on Thursday. Soon, this electric car will be offered to buyers in India. The Mahindra XUV400 EV will directly go against the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. This latest SUV from Mahindra is based on the eXUV300 concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Mahindra XUV400 EV gets an updated exterior as well as interior so that it can easily be differentiated from the XUV300 that was offered with a conventional internal combustion engine. Price announcement and bookings will open in January 2023. The deliveries of this SUV will commence from the end of January next year. In the first phase, Mahindra- XUV400 will be launched in 16 cities that are Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh and Kochi.
