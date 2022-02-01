Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of January 2022 stood at 46,804 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,848 vehicles in January 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,964 vehicles in January 2022. Exports for the month of January 2022 were at 2,861 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21111 vehicles in January 2022 with growth of 58%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in January 2022.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory with an overall growth of 20% in January 2022. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and ended the month with an overall impressive growth of 58%. We launched the ‘Highest Mileage or Give Truck Back’ guarantee on our entire HCV, ICV & LCV truck range, which has received a very positive response from the market. Despite various global supply chain challenges, we fulfilled our commitment of billing the first 14000 XUV700s by January 2022 and have registered close to 1,00,000 bookings since launch, a major milestone in the Indian SUV Industry. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.