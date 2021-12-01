Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+commercial vehicles+exports) for the month of November 2021 stood at 40,102 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,384 vehicles in November 2021. The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,458 vehicles in November 2021. Exports for the month of November 2021 were at 3101 vehicles.

The chipset is already bothering the homegrown auto major and the automotive industry.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8% increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, Pickups, and Small Commercial Vehicles. Momentum in exports continues with a 90% growth. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps."

