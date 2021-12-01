Mahindra registers 8% demand in SUV for November sales

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8% increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, Pickups, and Small Commercial Vehicles. Momentum in exports continues with a 90% growth. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps."

