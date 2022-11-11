Booking a Mahindra SUV? Know the waiting list of different models

Booking a Mahindra SUV? Know the waiting list of different models2 min read . 02:10 PM IST
- Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio-N have up to 1,30,000 open bookings at the present.
Are you planning to buy a new Mahindra SUVs? While the Mahindra SUVs continue to remain a popular choice among buyers, many have long waiting list. The company registered its highest-ever monthly SUV bookings with more than 53,000 in September this year. The auto-maker maintained a strong pipeline with highest-ever sales and remained the market leader in SUVs for three consecutive quarters in terms of revenue market share. Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio-N have high number of bookings.
Are you planning to buy a new Mahindra SUVs? While the Mahindra SUVs continue to remain a popular choice among buyers, many have long waiting list. The company registered its highest-ever monthly SUV bookings with more than 53,000 in September this year. The auto-maker maintained a strong pipeline with highest-ever sales and remained the market leader in SUVs for three consecutive quarters in terms of revenue market share. Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Scorpio-N have high number of bookings.
Mahindra Scorpio-N (including Classic) tops the list with 1,30,000 total open bookings. Of these, 17,000 were registered in the month of October. The new Scorpio-N SUV offers both a petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes. It was earlier this year with an introductory price of ₹15.45 lakh.
Mahindra Scorpio-N (including Classic) tops the list with 1,30,000 total open bookings. Of these, 17,000 were registered in the month of October. The new Scorpio-N SUV offers both a petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual or automatic gearboxes. It was earlier this year with an introductory price of ₹15.45 lakh.
Similarly, Mahindra XUV 700, which sees 11.1K bookings per month has 80,000 open bookings. The company slashed the price of select variants of Mahindra XUV700 in September 2022. The auto manufacturer then reduced the SUV’s price by up to ₹6,000.
Similarly, Mahindra XUV 700, which sees 11.1K bookings per month has 80,000 open bookings. The company slashed the price of select variants of Mahindra XUV700 in September 2022. The auto manufacturer then reduced the SUV’s price by up to ₹6,000.
Mahindra Thar has around 20,000 open bookings with 4,900 bookings a month. Price of the four-seater Thar SUV was revised by up to ₹53,411 in September. The company had both increased as well as decreased the price across models for both petrol AT and diesel MT variants.
Mahindra Thar has around 20,000 open bookings with 4,900 bookings a month. Price of the four-seater Thar SUV was revised by up to ₹53,411 in September. The company had both increased as well as decreased the price across models for both petrol AT and diesel MT variants.
Mahindra Bolero (including Neo) and Mahindra XUV 300 has current bookings of around 13,000 units. Mahindra Bolero (including Neo) saw 8,300 bookings per month, while Mahindra XUV 300 had 6,400 bookings per month.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Mahindra Bolero (including Neo) and Mahindra XUV 300 has current bookings of around 13,000 units. Mahindra Bolero (including Neo) saw 8,300 bookings per month, while Mahindra XUV 300 had 6,400 bookings per month.
Earlier this year on Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra revealed the first look of the ‘all-electric’ Mahindra SUV - XUV400. “Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon," says a video shared on Twitter by the Indian billionaire. The eXUV300 concept car presented at the 2020 Auto Expo is thought to have inspired the design of the XUV 400. The SUV is anticipated to be longer than four metres, which will enable the automaker to install an electric powertrain in the four-wheeler without sacrificing interior room or functionality.
Earlier this year on Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra revealed the first look of the ‘all-electric’ Mahindra SUV - XUV400. “Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon," says a video shared on Twitter by the Indian billionaire. The eXUV300 concept car presented at the 2020 Auto Expo is thought to have inspired the design of the XUV 400. The SUV is anticipated to be longer than four metres, which will enable the automaker to install an electric powertrain in the four-wheeler without sacrificing interior room or functionality.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards