Booking a Mahindra SUV? Know the waiting list of different models

Earlier this year on Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra revealed the first look of the ‘all-electric’ Mahindra SUV - XUV400. “Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon," says a video shared on Twitter by the Indian billionaire. The eXUV300 concept car presented at the 2020 Auto Expo is thought to have inspired the design of the XUV 400. The SUV is anticipated to be longer than four metres, which will enable the automaker to install an electric powertrain in the four-wheeler without sacrificing interior room or functionality.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}