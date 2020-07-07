Mahindra had showcased its quadricycle Atom at the Auto Expo 2020. The company had put up an almost finished product on stage which led many to think that the launch of the vehicle is closer than expected. Now the company has revealed more information about the electric vehicle in a video.

The Mahindra Atom is a four-seater quadricycle, that has been built for commercial use especially to provide last-mile connectivity in urban setups. The company claims that the new vehicle will get a taller but sturdy frame along with ‘maximum comfort’, large glasses to get an airy feel within the car. The company claims loading luggage in the vehicle will be easy and the enclosure will be safe.

The vehicle will be aimed at the commercial demand for last-mile connectivity which can rival the likes of three-wheelers and other shared mobility options.

Earlier, the company was expected to launch the Mahindra Atom this year. However, the pandemic has changed the situation and now the EV might launch sometime next year.

In terms of features and specs, the car is expected to get a 15kW motor and a lithium-ion battery. The range is still not official but it is expected to be as much as 75 km and a top speed of 60kmph.

The vehicle just gets two doors. Ingress will be easy as the door opens wide. In the car, a total of four passengers can be accommodated including the driver. The rear bench can accommodate three passengers. During the Auto Expo,

Mahindra also showcased some smart features, including a touchscreen for the passengers to track their progress in their journey. The company claims the car will be equipped with a state-of-the-art connectivity system

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated