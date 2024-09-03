Auto News
Mahindra rolls out ₹1.5 lakh discount on Thar after Thar Roxx launch
Summary
- The move is meant to maintain the sales momentum for the Thar, particularly as potential buyers may be swayed by its overlapping price points with the Thar Roxx
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has introduced a significant discount of up to ₹1.5 lakh on its popular three-door Thar SUV model, just weeks after the launch of its larger sibling, the five-door Thar Roxx.
