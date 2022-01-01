Mahindra & Mahindra , one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2021 stood at 39,157 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,469 vehicles in December 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 17,722 vehicles in December 2021. Exports for the month of December 2021 were at 3017 vehicles.

Mahindra launched Bolero Neo, Thar, XUV300 and XUV700 in 2021. It is expected to launch a facelift version of Scorpio soon.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 15,938 vehicles in December 2021 with growth of 14%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles registered growth in December 2021.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are glad to report an overall growth of 11% in December 2021. We have seen growth in business segments including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and International Operations, owing to continued strong demand across the product portfolio. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to be a challenge for the industry and remains a major focus area for us".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.