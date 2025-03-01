Driven by strong demand in SUV segment, Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 15% year-on-year surge in its total sales to to 83,702 units in February.

The automaker on Saturday said that is has sold around 72,923 units in February last year. Mahindra's SUV segment remained as the key driver of vehicle sales in February.

The company on Saturday said that it has sold an estimated 50,420 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 19 per cent as compared with 42,401 units in February last year.

Mahinda vehicle exports Mahindra witnessed a significant surge export in its vehicle exports. As per PTI report, Mahindra exports increased to 3,061 units in February this year, a 99% increase from February 2024, when the company sold only 1539 units.

“This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio,” Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

Strong agri growth raises hope for tractor sales The company also witnessed a rise in its tractors sale in February compared to their sale in same month last year. The automaker is hopeful that bumper Rabi harvest will help boost its tractor sales in the coming months.

The company said its total tractor sales last month stood at 25,527 units, as against 21,672 units for the same period last year. Exports for February stood at 1,647 units.

"After a good Kharif crop, Rabi crop outlook is also looking positive due to favourable weather conditions," M&M Farm Equipment Sector President Hemant Sikka said.

Increase in agri credit limit, continued government support to increase farmer incomes and a bumper Rabi harvest will help boost tractor demand going forward, he added.