Mahindra Scorpio Classic price announced in India: Check details here

Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring.
Mahindra & Mahindra has finally unveiled the price of its Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market. The new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹15.49 Lakh. The all new SUV is offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Features
Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish.
The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It offers a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Other in-car features include front and rear armrest, a sunglass holder, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and projector headlamps.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in three seating options- two 7-seater and one 9-seater. One of the 7-seater models will have two captain’s seats in the second row followed by a bench seat in the third. Another 7-seater variant will have a bench seat in the second row and two jump seats in the third. The 9-seater model, on the other hand, will get a bench seat in the second row and jump seats for four in the third row.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper featuring front DRLs placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Powering the new SUV is the 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine which is said to offer 132 horsepower and 300nm of torque. The engine comes equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Dual airbags, front seat belt reminder lamp, rear parking sensors with panic brake indication and high-speed alert feature are the safety features on the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic.
