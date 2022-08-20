Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Mahindra Scorpio Classic price announced in India: Check details here

Mahindra Scorpio Classic price announced in India: Check details here

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates
2 min read . 02:43 PM ISTLivemint

  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. It is offered in two models- Classic S and Classic S11.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally unveiled the price of its Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market. The new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of 11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of 15.49 Lakh. The all new SUV is offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option.

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally unveiled the price of its Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market. The new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of 11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of 15.49 Lakh. The all new SUV is offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Features

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Features

Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish.

The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It offers a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Other in-car features include front and rear armrest, a sunglass holder, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and projector headlamps.

The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It offers a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Other in-car features include front and rear armrest, a sunglass holder, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and projector headlamps.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in three seating options- two 7-seater and one 9-seater. One of the 7-seater models will have two captain’s seats in the second row followed by a bench seat in the third. Another 7-seater variant will have a bench seat in the second row and two jump seats in the third. The 9-seater model, on the other hand, will get a bench seat in the second row and jump seats for four in the third row.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in three seating options- two 7-seater and one 9-seater. One of the 7-seater models will have two captain’s seats in the second row followed by a bench seat in the third. Another 7-seater variant will have a bench seat in the second row and two jump seats in the third. The 9-seater model, on the other hand, will get a bench seat in the second row and jump seats for four in the third row.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper featuring front DRLs placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper featuring front DRLs placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Powering the new SUV is the 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine which is said to offer 132 horsepower and 300nm of torque. The engine comes equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Dual airbags, front seat belt reminder lamp, rear parking sensors with panic brake indication and high-speed alert feature are the safety features on the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Powering the new SUV is the 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine which is said to offer 132 horsepower and 300nm of torque. The engine comes equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Dual airbags, front seat belt reminder lamp, rear parking sensors with panic brake indication and high-speed alert feature are the safety features on the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.