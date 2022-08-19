Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Mahindra Scorpio Classic's price to be announced tomorrow. What we know so far

Mahindra Scorpio Classic's price to be announced tomorrow. What we know so far

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates
2 min read . 03:32 PM ISTLivemint

  • The updated SUV from Mahindra comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo. This SUV will be offered in two variants- entry-level Classic S and the fully-loaded Classic S11. It is expected to be priced on the same lines as the Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Mahindra and Mahindra has pulled the covers off the updated Scorpio Classic in India this month. In a recent development, the automaker has stated that it would announce the prices of the all new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic on August 20,2022.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Interior

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish. One can see the ‘twin-peaks’ logo on the steering wheel. Interestingly, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the company’s third SUV to come with the new emblem.

The all-new SUV is equipped with a fully-automatic climate control system. It features a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in three seating options- two 7-seater and one 9-seater. One of the 7-seater models will have two captain’s seats in the second row followed by a bench seat in the third. Another 7-seater variant will have a bench seat in the second row and two jump seats in the third. The 9-seater model, on the other hand, will get a bench seat in the second row and jump seats for four in the third row.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Exterior and engine

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper with front DRLs that are placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. On the rear, it has dual LED tail lights.

The all-new SUV comes powered by 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine. The car is claimed to have 132 horsepower and 300nm of torque. The engine is claimed to be 55kg lighter than previous models. The car comes equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the safety front, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with dual airbags, front seat belt reminder lamp, rear parking sensors with panic brake indication and high-speed alert feature.

