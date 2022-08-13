Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled in India: Design, feature and other details2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 01:46 PM IST
- Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment centre and a 6-speaker system.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is now official in India. The updated SUV comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo. The SUV will be offered in two variants- entry-level Classic S and the fully-loaded Classic S11. The company has not announced the price of the new Mahindra Scorpio SUV but it is expected to be priced on the same lines as the Mahindra Scorpio-N.