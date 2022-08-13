Mahindra Scorpio Classic is now official in India. The updated SUV comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo. The SUV will be offered in two variants- entry-level Classic S and the fully-loaded Classic S11. The company has not announced the price of the new Mahindra Scorpio SUV but it is expected to be priced on the same lines as the Mahindra Scorpio-N .

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Interior

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish. One can see the ‘twin-peaks’ logo on the steering wheel. Interestingly, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the company’s third SUV to come with the new emblem.

The all-new SUV is equipped with a fully-automatic climate control system. It features a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in three seating options- two 7-seater and one 9-seater. One of the 7-seater models will have two captain’s seats in the second row followed by a bench seat in the third. Another 7-seater variant will have a bench seat in the second row and two jump seats in the third. The 9-seater model, on the other hand, will get a bench seat in the second row and jump seats for four in the third row.

Other in-car features include front and rear armrest, a sunglass holder, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and projector headlamps.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Exterior and engine

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper with front DRLs that are placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. On the rear, it has dual LED tail lights.

The all-new SUV comes powered by 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine. The car is claimed to have 132 horsepower and 300nm of torque. The engine is claimed to be 55kg lighter than previous models. The car comes equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the safety front, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with dual airbags, front seat belt reminder lamp, rear parking sensors with panic brake indication and high-speed alert feature.