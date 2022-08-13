Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled in India: Design, feature and other details

The all-new SUV is equipped with a fully-automatic climate control system. It features a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in three seating options- two 7-seater and one 9-seater. One of the 7-seater models will have two captain’s seats in the second row followed by a bench seat in the third. Another 7-seater variant will have a bench seat in the second row and two jump seats in the third. The 9-seater model, on the other hand, will get a bench seat in the second row and jump seats for four in the third row.