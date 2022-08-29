Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to begin soon in India: All details

The automaker aims to deliver more than 7,000 units of the SUV within the first 10 days of the commencement of the delivery. Mahindra would communicate the delivery timeline for the first 25,000 bookings of the SUV through CRM channels that is starting from tomorrow.
The automaker giant Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the all new Scorpio-N SUV would start in India from September 26, 2022, on the festive occasion of Navratri. The automaker aims to deliver more than 7,000 units of the SUV within the first 10 days of the commencement of the delivery.
Moreover, the deliveries of the Z8-L of the Scorpio-N would be priortised as Mahindra has assured delivery in two months to Z8-L customers from the first 25,000 bookings. Mahindra would communicate the delivery timeline for the first 25,000 bookings of the SUV through CRM channels that is starting from tomorrow. Moreover, the automaker will further communicate delivery timelines to customers of the SUV who book the vehicle post 25,000 mark within the upcoming 10 days.
The automaker has stated that the waiting period for different models varies, the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings would be just four months. Speaking at the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Division of Mahindra said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the all-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force."
The Scorpio-N gets a feather-light electronic power steering, four disc brakes, six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, collapsible steering system and ABS with EBD.
The Scorpio-N is reportedly set to be priced with a starting range of ₹12 lakh. However, the price of the SUV is yet to be revealed.
R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra says the Scorpio-N gets 2.2-litre diesel engine with 175 PS power and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 200 PS power.
The SUV also gets 4XPLOR terrain management 4WD system.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV launch was launched earlier this year in the Indian market. The Scorpio-N is the world's first SUV to be offered with Alexa enabled What3Words, Mahindra says.