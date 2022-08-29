Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to begin soon in India: All details

Moreover, the deliveries of the Z8-L of the Scorpio-N would be priortised as Mahindra has assured delivery in two months to Z8-L customers from the first 25,000 bookings. Mahindra would communicate the delivery timeline for the first 25,000 bookings of the SUV through CRM channels that is starting from tomorrow. Moreover, the automaker will further communicate delivery timelines to customers of the SUV who book the vehicle post 25,000 mark within the upcoming 10 days.