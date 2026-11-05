Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One spotted ahead of festive launch: Check expected changes, features, price & engine details

Mahindra appears to be gearing up to expand its Scorpio N lineup with a new special edition, which has reportedly been spotted at a dealership ahead of its anticipated festive-season launch.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One is expected to receive a series of cosmetic enhancements, comprising a redesigned front grille, distinctive exterior badging and a refreshed cabin colour scheme, according to a report by HT Auto.

The latest sighting indicates that the automaker could be preparing a styling-focused version of the SUV rather than a complete makeover. Although Mahindra has not officially disclosed the launch timeline or specifications, the special edition is expected to arrive during the festive period.

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Exterior changes explained The front fascia is likely to be among the biggest highlights of the new edition. Spy images suggest that Mahindra has worked on the grille design, giving it a different appearance from the one seen on the standard Scorpio N.

The updated grille appears to draw design cues from Mahindra's Lifestyler pickup truck, while Edition One lettering on the D-pillars is expected to set the special edition apart from the standard model.

Apart from these additions, the SUV is likely to retain its existing exterior proportions and familiar box-shaped design. The headlamp arrangement and muscular overall stance also appear to have been carried forward.

Interior gets a different colour combination Mahindra could introduce a fresh cabin treatment to distinguish the Edition One from the regular Scorpio N.

The standard SUV features a brown-and-black interior combination, whereas the upcoming special edition has been spotted with a red-and-black dual-tone theme. The contrasting colours are expected to give the cabin a sportier appearance.

The spotted model also appears to be a higher-spec version, suggesting that it could carry forward several premium amenities from the existing top variants. These may include automatic climate control, dual digital screens, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, connected-car functions and an electrically adjustable driver's seat.

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Select versions of the Scorpio N also offer Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), although the exact feature list for the Edition One is yet to be confirmed.

Engine and gearbox options Mahindra is not expected to make changes to the mechanical setup of the Scorpio N for this special edition. It could continue with the existing petrol and diesel powertrain choices.

The SUV currently comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Both engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

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Four-wheel-drive capability is also available with select diesel variants of the existing Scorpio N range. Whether Mahindra will extend this option to the Edition One remains unclear.

Expected launch and price The Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One is expected to make its debut during the festive season, although the automaker has not announced a confirmed launch date.

In terms of pricing, the special edition could command an additional premium of up to ₹1 lakh over the corresponding standard variant, according to the HT Auto report. Its final cost will depend on the variant and equipment package selected by the company.

Mahindra is also expected to position the Edition One as a limited-run offering. However, the number of units planned and the variants in which it will be available have not been officially revealed.

What changed in the latest Scorpio N update? The upcoming special edition follows the broader equipment upgrades introduced in the Scorpio N's August 2026 update.

The earlier update brought technology and convenience additions, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 540-degree camera. The SUV also received a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats and a 12-speaker Sony audio system.

Level 2 ADAS was also among the features offered on select variants.

Unlike those equipment-related changes, the Edition One is expected to concentrate mainly on exclusive styling elements and cabin aesthetics.