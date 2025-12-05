Mahindra Scorpio N facelift in works: Top 3 changes to expect

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its popular SUV Scorpio N, which is sold alongside the Scorpio Classic. Fresh spy shots of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N have surfaced online hinting at the changes expected in the upcoming iteration. Mahindra is working on the mid-cycle updates for the popular SUV, which is expected to launch in the latter half of 2026, following an updated version of the Mahindra XUV700.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N facelift is expected to receive minor design tweaks and upgraded features, while continuing with the existing powertrain options.

Here is a quick look at the top three key changes expected to be there in the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N facelift.

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: Design Despite heavy camouflage, the spy shots of the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift test mule suggest that the SUV would receive some key changes at the front profile. It is likely to receive a redesigned front grille, new design LED DRL, as well as, revamped bumpers at front and rear. The alloy wheels too could receive an updated look. Mahindra may upsize the alloy wheels to 19-inchs for a more muscular appearance of the SUV. However, despite these minor yet meaningful changes, the overall silhouette would remain same. Most of the sheet metals too would be carried over for the rugged ladder-frame underpinning-based SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: Features The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift would come with major feature upgrade inside its cabin. The SUV might get new front and rear ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, as well as a fully digital TFT driver display, enhancing the premium vibe. There would be a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front seats with driver memory function, and a refined Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. Other changes would include an auto-park function.