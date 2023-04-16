Mahindra has once again increased the price of its Scorpio-N SUV in the country. This is the second time that the price of the SUV has increased in the last four months. After the latest price rise, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has become dearer by ₹51,299.

The entry-level Z2 petrol variant of the SUV is now priced at ₹13.06 lakh (ex-showroom). While the price of the SUV’s diesel model starts at ₹13.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹24.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Z8L 4WD 7-seater model.

To recall, the SUV’s price was first increased in January this year. The SUV, then got a price hike in the range from ₹15,000 to ₹1.01 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The SUV has got a feather-light electronic power steering, four disc brakes, six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, a collapsible steering system, and ABS with EBD.

Notably, the Z2 variants are offered with safety features which were earlier offered on variants above. The Mahindra and Mahindra recently added the features electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist to the two new entry-level variants. Speaking of the engine, the configuration remains the same with 2,0 litre turbo petrol engine and the 2.2-litre turbo diesel units. As the petrol engine can produce 198 bhp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque the diesel unit can produce 173 bhp max power and 400 Nm of torque power. Both these engines come mated to either a six speed manual or an automatic transmission unit.

Inside, the SUV is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, climate control for second row passengers and height adjustable seat with lumbar support. Additionally, the Z4 4WD variant comes with a selectable (shift on fly) 4WD system.