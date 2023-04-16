Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a price hike ‘again’. New price here2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 05:06 PM IST
- Mahindra Scorpio-N price was first increased in January this year. The SUV, after the latest price hike, has become expensive by ₹51,299.
Mahindra has once again increased the price of its Scorpio-N SUV in the country. This is the second time that the price of the SUV has increased in the last four months. After the latest price rise, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has become dearer by ₹51,299.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×