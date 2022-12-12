Mahindra Scorpio-N is the ‘safest car’, scores five-star Global NCAP rating

Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored five star rating in Global NCAP’s safety test. Standing for Global New Car Assessment Programme – Global NCAP is a project of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK-registered charity. It has released the second set of results complying with Global NCAP’s latest crash test protocols in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.
Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored five star rating in Global NCAP’s safety test. Standing for Global New Car Assessment Programme – Global NCAP is a project of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK-registered charity. It has released the second set of results complying with Global NCAP’s latest crash test protocols in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.
As per the results, Mahindra Scorpio-N scored five stars rating under the adult occupant protection category, scoring 29.25 points out of a total of 34 points. The SUV received 28.94 points out of 48 points under the child occupant protection category, thus winning three stars rating.
As per the results, Mahindra Scorpio-N scored five stars rating under the adult occupant protection category, scoring 29.25 points out of a total of 34 points. The SUV received 28.94 points out of 48 points under the child occupant protection category, thus winning three stars rating.
Global NCAP’s updated protocols test the frontal and side impact protection along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection.
Global NCAP’s updated protocols test the frontal and side impact protection along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was tested in its basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side curtain airbags are not standard, GNCAP says. However, the curtain airbags are standard in the majority of units produced. The lack of three point seatbelts affected the child occupant protection result, limiting it to only three stars, the GNCAP report added.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was tested in its basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side curtain airbags are not standard, GNCAP says. However, the curtain airbags are standard in the majority of units produced. The lack of three point seatbelts affected the child occupant protection result, limiting it to only three stars, the GNCAP report added.
Mahindra Scorpio-N was unveiled earlier this year. It is offered in five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The SUV is equipped with four disc brakes, six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, collapsible steering system and ABS with EBD.
Mahindra Scorpio-N was unveiled earlier this year. It is offered in five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The SUV is equipped with four disc brakes, six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, collapsible steering system and ABS with EBD.
Maruti Suzuki Swift, S-Presso and Ignis are other Indian vehicles tested by GNCAP. The Maruti Suzuki Swift achieved one star for adult and one star for child occupant protection. While the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both scored only one star for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.
Maruti Suzuki Swift, S-Presso and Ignis are other Indian vehicles tested by GNCAP. The Maruti Suzuki Swift achieved one star for adult and one star for child occupant protection. While the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both scored only one star for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.
GNCAP says that all three Maruti Suzuki models were tested in their basic safety specification with two frontal airbags and ABS. None of the three models were able to offer ESC or side curtain airbags as standard or as optional equipment. All three models demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
GNCAP says that all three Maruti Suzuki models were tested in their basic safety specification with two frontal airbags and ABS. None of the three models were able to offer ESC or side curtain airbags as standard or as optional equipment. All three models demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing.
Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols. However, it is of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, still offers such poorly performing models, which don’t even make some key safety systems available to consumers in India as optional equipment."
Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols. However, it is of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, still offers such poorly performing models, which don’t even make some key safety systems available to consumers in India as optional equipment."
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.