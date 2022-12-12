Mahindra Scorpio-N is the ‘safest car’, scores five-star Global NCAP rating

The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was tested in its basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and side curtain airbags are not standard, GNCAP says. However, the curtain airbags are standard in the majority of units produced. The lack of three point seatbelts affected the child occupant protection result, limiting it to only three stars, the GNCAP report added.