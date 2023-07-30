Mahindra, the homegrown auto manufacturer, has offered a sneak peek of its upcoming pickup truck, scheduled to make its debut on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa. This new vehicle is being hailed as the concept form of a global pickup truck and is anticipated to be built on the reliable Mahindra Scorpio N platform.

Interestingly, the forthcoming Mahindra Thar five-door model will also share the same architecture. The pickup truck aims to carry on the legacy of its predecessor, the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck, which has been a successful player in the market for numerous years. Additionally, the company plans to unveil some of its future mobility concepts, showcasing its commitment to innovative transportation solutions.

According to HT Auto, internally known as Z121, the upcoming pickup truck is designed with a longer wheelbase compared to the standard Scorpio N SUV. This extended wheelbase will provide ample space for a larger cargo deck, enhancing its utility and versatility. To put it into perspective, while the Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, the pickup version of this SUV boasts a wheelbase exceeding 3,000 mm, enabling it to accommodate the practical cargo deck feature.

While specific details of the upcoming pickup truck concept from Mahindra remain undisclosed, the teaser suggests that it will be well-equipped to handle tough road challenges. The vehicle's design features include a double-cab body style, a rugged front grille, and robust off-road spec tires fitted on large wheels, giving it a formidable appearance. Further information about the pickup truck concept is yet to be unveiled by the company.

The production version of the Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck is anticipated to be available in the market by 2025. Potential customers can expect the pickup to be offered in both single and double-cab body styles. As for the powertrain, it is likely that the pickup truck will share the same petrol and diesel engine options as the SUV counterpart. Moreover, Mahindra is likely to provide both manual and automatic transmission choices for the pickup truck. Buyers can also look forward to having options for both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.

However, it remains unclear whether the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck will replace the current Scorpio pickup or if it will be sold alongside it. More detailed information is yet to be disclosed by the company as the launch date approaches.