Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck teased to deubt on Aug 15. What to expect

The production version of the Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck is anticipated to be available in the market by 2025. Potential customers can expect the pickup to be offered in both single and double-cab body styles. As for the powertrain, it is likely that the pickup truck will share the same petrol and diesel engine options as the SUV counterpart. Moreover, Mahindra is likely to provide both manual and automatic transmission choices for the pickup truck. Buyers can also look forward to having options for both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.