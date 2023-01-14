Mahindra Scorpio-N prices increase by up to 1 lakh: Here’s the new price list

Several of the Mahindra Scorpio-N models have received a price hike ranging from ₹15,000 till up to ₹1 lakh. Its Z8 4WD variant has received the maximum price hike of ₹1.01 lakh and now it comes at a price of ₹20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Z8 L 4WD variant with seven seats and automatic transmission now comes at a price of ₹24.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra and Mahindra had launched its Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV recently six months ago. Now the automaker has hiked the prices of its flagship SUV by up to ₹1 lakh on its various models. The price increase could be seen as a result of its competitors increasing their prices and rise in input costs along with other factors. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched a a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) last year.
This hike in Scorpio-N variants, both in diesel and petrol has been the highest. Here is the new price list of Mahindra Scorpio-N:
The automobile company has launched five new variants of its latest generation Scorpio-N. These variants will be both from entry level and mid level segments and will be offered with diesel and petrol powertrain.
Notably, the Z2 variants are offered with safety features which were earlier offered on variants above. The Mahindra and Mahindra recently added the features electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist to the two new entry-level variants. Speaking of the engine, the configuration remains the same with 2,0 litre turbo petrol engine and the 2.2-litre turbo diesel units. As the petrol engine can produce 198 bhp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque the diesel unit can produce 173 bhp max power and 400 Nm of torque power. Both these engines come mated to either a six speed manual or an automatic transmission unit.
For interiors, the new Z4 variants will be equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, climate control for second row passengers and height adjustable seat with lumbar support. Additionally, the new Z4 4WD variant will be offered with a selectable (shift on fly) 4WD system.
