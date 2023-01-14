Mahindra Scorpio-N prices increase by up to 1 lakh: Here’s the new price list

Notably, the Z2 variants are offered with safety features which were earlier offered on variants above. The Mahindra and Mahindra recently added the features electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist to the two new entry-level variants. Speaking of the engine, the configuration remains the same with 2,0 litre turbo petrol engine and the 2.2-litre turbo diesel units. As the petrol engine can produce 198 bhp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque the diesel unit can produce 173 bhp max power and 400 Nm of torque power. Both these engines come mated to either a six speed manual or an automatic transmission unit.