Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings start today. Price , features, and other details

"The all-new Scorpio-N has been designed, engineered and built to be a game-changer. It disrupts existing product category hierarchies and will be a force to reckon with across multiple SUV segments. It is a global product, being unveiled simultaneously in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch, and will be followed by launches in other international markets in the near future," Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}