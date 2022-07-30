Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings start today. Price , features, and other details

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings start today. Price , features, and other details3 min read . 05:39 AM IST
- The all-new Scorpio-N will be competing with other vehicles in the segment such as Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, among others
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that its all-new Scorpio-N SUV will be available for bookings from today at ₹21,000. The new SUV was launched by Mahindra last month and the company will start delivering the new SUVs from the last week of September ahead of the festive season.
Mahindra had launched the latest edition of the SUV on June 27 in five variants—Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L.. The new Scorpio-N comes with both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
The Z4 variant with petrol engine is priced at ₹15.45 lakh, while the price of Z8L (diesel) is pegged at ₹21.45 lakh, the company said in a statement. The 4WD (four-wheel drive) feature will be available in diesel variants of Z4, Z8, and Z8L, the company said.
Introductory prices of the vehicle will be available to the first 20,000 bookings, it said. "Over 20,000 units are planned for the initial roll-out until December 2022. Z8L variant will be prioritised in the initial deliveries based on customer enquiry trends," M&M said, adding that the deliveries will commence from September 26.
Safety features of Scorpio-N include six airbags, a collapsible steering column and a driver drowsiness detection system, among others, the company said.
The all-new Scorpio-N will be competing with other vehicles in the segment such as Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, among others. The all-new Scorpio-N comes in both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and offered with a 4x4 option.
Poised to take forward the 'game-changer' legacy of the Scorpio brand, the latest vehicle is designed, engineered and built to disrupt the SUV segment with its class-leading attributes, features and capabilities, to be acknowledged as the '#BigDaddyOfSUVs', the company said.
The company said the new SUV is "truly" a global product, which has been designed at Pininfarina, Italy and Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), Mumbai and engineered by the teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai and Mahindra North American Technical Centre (MNATC) in USA.
"The all-new Scorpio-N has been designed, engineered and built to be a game-changer. It disrupts existing product category hierarchies and will be a force to reckon with across multiple SUV segments. It is a global product, being unveiled simultaneously in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch, and will be followed by launches in other international markets in the near future," Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said.
The safety features of the all-new Scorpio-N include six airbags, a collapsible steering column and a driver drowsiness detection system, among others, the company said.
The new SUV also has features such as LED projector headlamps with dynamic LED turn indicators, C-shaped daytime running LEDs and LED fog lamps on the front bumper.
"We started the development of the all-new Scorpio-N on a clean slate with no carry over from the existing Scorpio, which gave us the opportunity to not just raise existing benchmarks but set new category standards.
"The vehicle's third-generation body-on-frame platform has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, comfortable and exciting, while delivering authentic SUV attributes. Combined with AdrenoX intelligence, the All-New Scorpio-N is an intuitive, immersive and enjoyable SUV to drive and own," R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development at M&M Ltd, said.
The earlier version of the Scorpio also remains available to the customers.
