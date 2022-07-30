Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV receives over 1-lakh bookings on the first day1 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 08:03 PM IST
Scorpio - N is in direct competition with Tata's Safari, Hyundai's Creta and Toyota's Fortuner
Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday announced that its new SUV Scorpio - N has received over 1 lakh bookings within the first half an hour of commencement of the booking, according to news agency PTI. The total value of vehicles sold translates to an ex-showroom price of ₹18,000 crore.