Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday announced that its new SUV Scorpio - N has received over 1 lakh bookings within the first half an hour of commencement of the booking, according to news agency PTI . The total value of vehicles sold translates to an ex-showroom price of ₹18,000 crore.

The bookings for the new Scorpio - N SUV range started at around 11 am today for ₹21,000 on a first come first serve basis.

The new Scorpio - N comes in 5 variants Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and top-spec variant Z8L. It has both a petrol and a diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmission.

The Z4 variant with the petrol engine is priced at ₹15.45 lakh and the Z8 L variant is priced at ₹21.45 lakhs.

Scorpio - N comes with a plethora of safety features such as six airbags, a collapsible steering column, and a driver drowsiness detection system among others.

While delivery for Scorpio - N begins from September 26 onwards, an earlier version of the Scorpio will also remain available to the customers.

According to M&M, Scorpio - N is truly a global product since it has been designed at Pininfarina, Italy, and Mumbai and engineered near Chennai and the US.

With inputs from PTI