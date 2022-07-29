Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV's bookings to open tomorrow: Details on offers

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV to be available for booking from July 30, 2022. The automobile maker will soon start the deliveries of the vehicle from September, ahead of the festive seasons.
The Mahindra and Mahindra group is all set to accept the bookings of its all-new Scorpio-N SUV for Rs. 21,000 from July 30, 2022. Mahindra will start the deliveries of the SUV from September 26, 2022.
Mahindra will open its digital platform and dealerships from 11 AM tomorrow for the booking of the Scorpio-N. Ahead of the festive season, the car manufacturer will start its deliveries as it is a much-awaited car from Mahindra, currently.
As per the announcement by Mahindra, booking of the new SUV will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. Moreover, the delivery date of the vehicle will be depending upon the variants that are picked by the customers.
The automobile maker has also mentioned that customers can modify their bookings by changing the variant or colour of the vehicle until midnight of August 15, 2022.
It is noteworthy that the first 25,000 bookings will reap the benefits of Mahindra Scorpio-N’s introductory prices. Mahindra had launched its Scorpio-N Suv Petrol MT in India at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The automobile maker has also introduced a scheme in partnership with its finance partners under the package FinN. It is believed that customers can avail of an interest rate of up to 6.99 per cent for the highest tenure till 10 years and the highest funding of up to 100 per cent of the on-road price.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV has got a feather-light electronic power steering, four disc brakes, six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, a collapsible steering system, and ABS with EBD.
The new Scorpio-N, the Big Daddy of SUVs, as the name suggests is expected to be leaps and bounds better than its predecessor.
