Mahindra Scorpio N teased with ADAS Level 2: What to expect

Mahindra has dropped a fresh teaser on its official Scorpio social media handle, offering a glimpse into upcoming enhancements for the popular SUV, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, the teaser hints at significant feature additions, including the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2, previously seen on the Mahindra XUV700 and the newer XUV 3XO.

Among the notable highlights is the inclusion of 'Lane Keeping Assistance', as suggested by the phrase “Power always stays on course” in the teaser. This feature will likely bolster the Scorpio N’s safety credentials and driving convenience, particularly on highways and long-distance routes.

In another anticipated upgrade, Mahindra is expected to introduce a panoramic sunroof option, replacing the current single-pane unit on select trims. This addition aligns the SUV with contemporary market expectations, where larger sunroofs have become a much sought-after feature in the segment.

Powertrain Options The Mahindra Scorpio N continues to offer two robust engine options. The petrol variant houses a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre motor that churns out 172 bhp and 400 Nm. Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, catering to diverse driving preferences.

Interior and Features Inside, the SUV boasts a premium dual-tone black and brown cabin theme. Key features include dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker sound system, and a 7-inch colour MID. Additional conveniences such as steering-mounted controls, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, push-button start/stop, powered driver’s seat, wireless charging, and multiple USB ports round out the feature list.

In terms of safety, the Scorpio N is equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent and hold functions, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and an SOS emergency call function. The top-end Z8 variant further benefits from a tyre pressure monitoring system. With the addition of ADAS Level 2, the safety offerings are poised to become even more comprehensive.