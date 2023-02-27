Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Which SUV offers better value for money?

Mahindra and Mahindra, an Indian automobile company, has gained popularity in the market with its range of SUVs. Amongst them, the Scorpio has been the most iconic one, serving as a significant contributor in the SUV segment. Recently, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N, which marks the new generation of Scorpio. Additionally, the company has updated the Scorpio and rebranded it as Scorpio Classic. Presently, both generations of the Scorpio are available for sale in the Indian market.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Looks

Although the Scorpio Classic maintains the original design language of the Scorpio, it has been updated with modern touches that prevent it from appearing outdated. It continues to feature the tall and imposing stance, along with the bonnet scoop and kinked roof. On the other hand, the Scorpio N boasts a distinct design, giving it a more aggressive appearance. Nevertheless, it still incorporates some of the design elements from the original Scorpio, such as the side-hinged tailgate and kinked roof.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Specs

The Scorpio Classic is available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 130 bhp at 3,650 rpm and a peak torque of 300 Nm between 1,600-2,800 rpm. It is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox exclusively.

On the other hand, the Scorpio N features a 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers a higher output of 172 bhp at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque of 370 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. When coupled with the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the torque output increases to 400 Nm, which arrives between 1,750 rpm and 2,750 rpm. This engine variant is also available with a 4x4 drivetrain. The lower variants produce 130 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 300 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm.

Moreover, the Scorpio N is also available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 200 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of either 370 or 380 Nm between 1,750-3,000 rpm, depending on whether the buyer opts for the 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter, respectively.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Features

When it comes to features, it is evident that the Scorpio N has an edge over the Scorpio Classic, owing to its modern design. It is equipped with LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, connected car technology, and many more advanced features.

On the other hand, the Scorpio Classic features halogen projector headlamps, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, a rear parking camera, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and cruise control. While it may not have all the latest features, it still offers a decent range of features for its price.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Price

The Scorpio Classic has a price range of ₹12.64 lakh for the S variant and goes up to ₹16.14 lakh for the S11 trim. On the other hand, the Scorpio N has a higher price range, starting from ₹12.74 lakh and going up to ₹24.05 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.