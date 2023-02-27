Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Which SUV offers better value for money?

Mahindra and Mahindra, an Indian automobile company, has gained popularity in the market with its range of SUVs. Amongst them, the Scorpio has been the most iconic one, serving as a significant contributor in the SUV segment. Recently, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N, which marks the new generation of Scorpio. Additionally, the company has updated the Scorpio and rebranded it as Scorpio Classic. Presently, both generations of the Scorpio are available for sale in the Indian market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}