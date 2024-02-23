 Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select, a more affordable variant, hits showrooms: Check out what's new | Mint
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select, a more affordable variant, hits showrooms: Check out what's new
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select, a more affordable variant, hits showrooms: Check out what's new

 Livemint

Mahindra launches new Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant priced between ₹16.99-18.99 lakh, offering key features at a more budget-friendly range with petrol and diesel options, manual or automatic transmission.

One of the standout features of the Z8 Select is its pricing, making it approximately ₹1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and around ₹1.11 lakh more affordable than the Z8 diesel variant. (Mahindra & Mahindra )Premium
One of the standout features of the Z8 Select is its pricing, making it approximately 1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and around 1.11 lakh more affordable than the Z8 diesel variant. (Mahindra & Mahindra )

In a bid to make its popular Scorpio-N SUV more accessible to a wider audience, Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant. Priced between 16.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant sits below the top-tier Z8 and Z8L variants, offering a compelling package of features at a more budget-friendly range.

The Scorpio-N Z8 Select comes in both petrol and diesel options, with transmission choices of manual and automatic. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 173 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Customers can opt for a 6-speed manual or a torque converter.

One of the standout features of the Z8 Select is its pricing, making it approximately 1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and around 1.11 lakh more affordable than the Z8 diesel variant. This move by Mahindra aims to attract a broader customer base by offering a more cost-effective option without compromising on essential features.

The Z8 Select variant boasts several key enhancements, including double barrel LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED projector fog lamps, and LED sequential turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs. The SUV also sports diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels and is available in the stylish Midnight Black color scheme.

Inside, the cabin features coffee-black leatherette upholstery and comes equipped with Adrenox Connect, which includes built-in Alexa. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and the 7-inch TFT instrument console provide a modern and connected driving experience. The Adrenox tech introduces over 60 connected car functionalities, while popular features like a sunroof and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are retained.

Underlining its commitment to safety, Mahindra continues to equip the Scorpio-N Z8 Select with features such as Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD), Multi-tuned Valve Central Land (MTV-CL), four disc brakes, ABS, ESP, and six airbags.

The new Scorpio-N Z8 Select is set to hit dealerships from March 1 onwards, and Mahindra has assured customers of improved delivery timelines by ramping up production for this highly anticipated variant. With its competitive pricing and feature-rich offerings, the Scorpio-N Z8 Select aims to solidify Mahindra's position in the highly competitive SUV segment.

 

Published: 23 Feb 2024, 02:09 PM IST
