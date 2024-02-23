Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select, a more affordable variant, hits showrooms: Check out what's new
Mahindra launches new Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant priced between ₹16.99-18.99 lakh, offering key features at a more budget-friendly range with petrol and diesel options, manual or automatic transmission.
In a bid to make its popular Scorpio-N SUV more accessible to a wider audience, Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant. Priced between ₹16.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant sits below the top-tier Z8 and Z8L variants, offering a compelling package of features at a more budget-friendly range.