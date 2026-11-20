Mahindra’s Scorpio has overtaken the Hyundai Creta to become India’s best-selling SUV nameplate in April-October 2026, according to Autocar India. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic together sold 112,841 units in the first seven months of FY27, ahead of the Creta’s 107,682 units. The numbers show Mahindra’s SUV range gaining popularity, while the Creta’s sales fell over the same period.

The Scorpio also outsold the Creta in October 2026, with its highest monthly sales ever: 19,353 units, up 8% year-on-year. That beat its previous record of 18,272 units, set in September 2025. The Creta sold 17,955 units in October, down 2%.

Mahindra Scorpio widens lead over Hyundai Creta Scorpio sales rose 10% year-on-year, from 92,268 units in April-October 2025. The Creta fell 9% from 117,726 units in the same period last year.

The Scorpio accounted for 26% of Mahindra’s SUV sales of 431,480 units over the seven months. The Creta, Hyundai’s best-selling model, contributed 107,682 units, or 29% of the company’s passenger vehicle sales of 367,945 units.

Maruti Victoris and Kia Seltos secure third and fourth positions The third position went to the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, with a sale of 88,804 units during the same period. The SUV has seen a 400% year-over-year increase, but with a relatively low comparison base, as the model was introduced in September 2025 and sold for just two months during the same period last year.

The Kia Seltos was in fourth place with 81,090 units, which is a 97% increase from the 41,085 it sold in April-October 2025.

Mahindra XUV 7XO trailed with 63,335 units, in fifth position. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara took the second and third positions with 57,216 and 56,376 units, respectively. The 1st model grew by 1% YOY, and the 2nd model grew by 19% YOY.

Tata Sierra enters top 10 SUV sales chart Tata Sierra took the eighth spot with 46,673 units sold in April-October 2026. According to Autocar India, the Mahindra Thar Roxx ranked ninth with 42,521 units, including an estimated 6,000 units in October.

The Mahindra XEV 9S and XEV 9e also joined the top 10, bringing the top 10's total sales to 42,168 units. Together, they sold 134% more in the same period last year, when they sold 18,052 units.