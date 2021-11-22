Mahindra is having a phenomenal year with the success of XUV700 and with the new Scorpio seen in images that were leaked online it is bound to create some great buzz in the auto industry. The 2022 Scorpio is scheduled for the launch next year and prior to that the images of the SUV were spotted on various news portals. The images and videos suggest that Mahindra Scorpio is almost in the final stages and could be expected to launch early next year.

The Mahindra Scorpio 2022 on the outset looks familiar to the existing model. The rendered images give an impression that Scorpio SUV will have more of interior changes than the exterior. The front grille still looks same with six vertical slats, dual LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, new bumper, and fog light housing.

The back of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV has newly designed tail lamps and LED clusters. The branding on Mahindra could be seen on the 2022 model of Scorpio. The car is expected to ship with latest security features such as ADAS and updated digital infotainment system.

Mahindra Scorpio 2022 is expected to feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

Scorpio, launched in 2002, has been one of the most successful cars for Mahindra & Mahindra.

