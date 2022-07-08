Mahindra sees E-SUVs making up 30% of its sales by fiscal 2027

To propel its electric initiatives, M&M on Thursday announced an investment of ₹1,925 crore ($250 million) from British International Investment (BII) into its wholly owned EV unit that will be newly incorporated
MUMBAI :Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has set an ambitious aim of achieving 20-30% of its total sales from electric sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in the next five years, with the automaker set to start selling the first of five electric SUVs early next year.
To propel its electric initiatives, M&M on Thursday announced an investment of ₹1,925 crore ($250 million) from British International Investment (BII) into its wholly owned EV unit that will be newly incorporated. The UK government’s development finance institution will invest in compulsory convertible instruments for a 2.75-4.76% stake in the new company at a valuation of up to ₹70,070 crore. M&M will also invest an equal sum in the entity focusing on producing four-wheeled passenger electric vehicles.
Overall, the Mumbai-based automaker has outlined a total capital infusion of ₹8,000 crore in the EV business in FY24-27, and the investments from BII and the company will fund this initiative.
M&M’s ambitious plans come as the automaker seeks to get a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian EV market. Considered a pioneer of the Indian EV industry, M&M took a majority stake in Bengaluru-based The Reva Electric Car Co. Ltd in 2010 and renamed it Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, which made the e2o electric small car. In 2016, M&M further renamed the company Mahindra Electric Mobility.
Meanwhile, the Indian EV industry is undergoing rapid changes buoyed by government incentives and the launch of new models. Tata Motors Ltd is now the top EV maker with high-selling models like the Nexon compact SUV and Tigor compact sedan. Others, such as MG Motor India and Hyundai Motor India, also sell EVs in addition to luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and Audi.
“Electric SUV segment is at an inflection point. Several pieces of data give confidence that electric SUV penetration will go up significantly over the next three years. Market research indicated that 85% of Indians desire to move to electric, and that percentage is among the highest in the world. We are projecting that, by FY27, we will get a penetration of somewhere between 20-30% of our SUV portfolio as electric," Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm sectors at M&M, told a press conference on Friday.