Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it sold 35,976 units of SUVs in the month of March in India. The auto manufacturer witnessed a growth of 31 per cent in the segment, its highest ever. Overall, the company garnered its highest-ever sales with 66,091 units sales. Mahindra & Mahindra registered 21 per cent growth in total sales.

The company issued a press release, highlighting the numbers from March.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said “Our SUV business recorded all-time high numbers, with a growth of 31% in March 2023, while it recorded a 60% overall growth in F23, on the back of good demand across the portfolio."

“We would like to thank our associates, dealers, partners, suppliers, and customers, who have made this a remarkable year," he further added.

Ever since the launch of Mahindra Thar in 2020, the company’s sales have increased. Mahindra XUV700, Bolero Neo and Scorpio-N bolstered the March sales. Most of these SUVs have a waiting period of more than 18 months.

The auto manufacturer is now working on expanding its electric car segment. Mahindra has already launched XUV400 EV earlier this year at a starting price of ₹16 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in 2 variants – XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL with 5 exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

It is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

Inside, the eSUV has a 17.78 cm infotainment system which comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.